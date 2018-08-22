Petrol, diesel price on 22nd August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were unchanged in four metro cities, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd August 2018.

On Tuesday, petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up. Rates have risen by Rs 0.90 a litre in case of petrol in nine days while diesel prices have risen by Rs 0.88 per litre.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, with US fuel markets seen to be tightening while the Sino-U.S. trade dispute dragged on international crude contracts. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery were up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at 0306 GMT, at $66.70 per barrel. The contract expires on Tuesday, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 77.58 Kolkata 80.52 Mumbai 85.00 Chennai 80.59

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.10 Kolkata 71.94 Mumbai 73.36 Chennai 72.99

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city