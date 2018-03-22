Petrol, diesel price on 22nd March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 6 paisa while diesel were hiked by 8 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.26
|Kolkata
|75.00
|Mumbai
|80.13
|Chennai
|74.94
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.18
|Aizwal
|68.31
|Ambala
|72.40
|Bangalore
|73.40
|Bhopal
|77.93
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.11
|Chandigarh
|69.49
|Dehradun
|74.47
|Gandhinagar
|71.75
|Gangtok
|75.25
|Guwahati
|74.26
|Hyderabad
|76.52
|Imphal
|70.42
|Itanagar
|68.37
|Jaipur
|75.09
|Jammu
|74.09
|Jullunder
|77.39
|Kohima
|70.77
|Lucknow
|73.97
|Panjim
|66.56
|Patna
|77.78
|Pondicherry
|71.12
|Port Blair
|62.41
|Raipur
|72.74
|Ranchi
|73.13
|Shillong
|71.71
|Shimla
|72.42
|Srinagar
|76.69
|Trivandrum
|76.15
|Silvasa
|70.29
|Daman
|70.22
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.88
|Kolkata
|65.57
|Mumbai
|66.96
|Chennai
|66.30
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.05
|Aizwal
|60.32
|Amabala
|63.37
|Bangalore
|63.94
|Bhopal
|66.31
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.45
|Chandigarh
|61.04
|Deharadun
|63.51
|Gandhinagar
|67.67
|Gangtok
|64.65
|Guwahati
|65.60
|Hyderabad
|68.32
|Imphal
|61.04
|Itnagar
|60.33
|Jaipur
|67.24
|Jammu
|64.08
|Jullunder
|62.93
|Kohima
|61.32
|Lucknow
|63.35
|Panjim
|63.94
|Patna
|67.46
|Pondicherry
|64.95
|Port Blair
|59.09
|Raipur
|67.93
|Ranchi
|66.45
|Shillong
|62.71
|Shimla
|62.55
|Srinagar
|66.21
|Trivandrum
|68.26
|Silvasa
|63.63
|Daman
|63.57
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city