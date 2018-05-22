Petrol, diesel price on 22nd May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 30 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 26 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|76.87
|Kolkata
|79.53
|Mumbai
|84.70
|Chennai
|79.79
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|72.60
|Aizwal
|72.72
|Ambala
|76.98
|Bangalore
|78.12
|Bhopal
|82.47
|Bhubaneshwar
|75.69
|Chandigarh
|73.93
|Dehradun
|78.11
|Gandhinagar
|76.17
|Gangtok
|79.90
|Guwahati
|79.03
|Hyderabad
|81.43
|Imphal
|74.95
|Itanagar
|72.74
|Jaipur
|79.62
|Jammu
|78.58
|Jullunder
|82.14
|Kohima
|75.32
|Lucknow
|77.59
|Panjim
|70.84
|Patna
|82.35
|Pondicherry
|75.66
|Port Blair
|66.26
|Raipur
|77.27
|Ranchi
|76.75
|Shillong
|76.24
|Shimla
|77.04
|Srinagar
|81.28
|Trivandrum
|81.00
|Silvasa
|74.77
|Daman
|74.70
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.08
|Kolkata
|70.63
|Mumbai
|72.48
|Chennai
|71.87
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.17
|Aizwal
|65.37
|Amabala
|68.59
|Bangalore
|69.25
|Bhopal
|71.66
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.98
|Chandigarh
|66.11
|Deharadun
|68.41
|Gandhinagar
|73.17
|Gangtok
|69.80
|Guwahati
|71.07
|Hyderabad
|74.00
|Imphal
|66.15
|Itnagar
|65.35
|Jaipur
|72.51
|Jammu
|69.24
|Jullunder
|68.04
|Kohima
|66.43
|Lucknow
|68.23
|Panjim
|69.29
|Patna
|72.76
|Pondicherry
|70.33
|Port Blair
|63.81
|Raipur
|73.50
|Ranchi
|71.88
|Shillong
|67.88
|Shimla
|67.72
|Srinagar
|71.46
|Trivandrum
|73.88
|Silvasa
|68.90
|Daman
|68.83
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city