Petrol, diesel price on 23rd February 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 9 paise while diesel prices were reduced by 8 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23rd February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.61
|Kolkata
|74.36
|Mumbai
|79.49
|Chennai
|74.25
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.56
|Aizwal
|67.70
|Ambala
|71.75
|Bangalore
|72.73
|Bhopal
|77.38
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.47
|Chandigarh
|68.87
|Dehradun
|73.96
|Gandhinagar
|71.22
|Gangtok
|74.60
|Guwahati
|73.59
|Hyderabad
|75.83
|Imphal
|69.78
|Itanagar
|67.76
|Jaipur
|74.55
|Jammu
|73.46
|Jullunder
|76.67
|Kohima
|70.13
|Lucknow
|73.45
|Panjim
|65.96
|Patna
|76.74
|Pondicherry
|70.49
|Port Blair
|61.87
|Raipur
|72.10
|Ranchi
|72.62
|Shillong
|71.07
|Shimla
|71.78
|Srinagar
|76.06
|Trivandrum
|75.47
|Silvasa
|69.67
|Daman
|69.60
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.21
|Kolkata
|64.90
|Mumbai
|66.25
|Chennai
|65.58
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.40
|Aizwal
|59.68
|Amabala
|62.70
|Bangalore
|63.26
|Bhopal
|65.71
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.73
|Chandigarh
|60.39
|Deharadun
|62.94
|Gandhinagar
|67.07
|Gangtok
|64.00
|Guwahati
|64.89
|Hyderabad
|67.59
|Imphal
|60.39
|Itnagar
|59.69
|Jaipur
|66.65
|Jammu
|63.41
|Jullunder
|62.22
|Kohima
|60.66
|Lucknow
|62.78
|Panjim
|63.26
|Patna
|63.26
|Pondicherry
|64.27
|Port Blair
|58.48
|Raipur
|67.21
|Ranchi
|65.75
|Shillong
|62.04
|Shimla
|61.89
|Srinagar
|65.54
|Trivandrum
|67.55
|Silvasa
|62.96
|Daman
|62.89
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city