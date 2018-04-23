Petrol, diesel price on 23th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 10 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23th April 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.50
|Kolkata
|77.20
|Mumbai
|82.35
|Chennai
|77.29
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|70.29
|Aizwal
|70.42
|Ambala
|74.63
|Bangalore
|75.68
|Bhopal
|80.05
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.34
|Chandigarh
|71.64
|Dehradun
|76.23
|Gandhinagar
|73.81
|Gangtok
|77.45
|Guwahati
|76.60
|Hyderabad
|78.90
|Imphal
|72.62
|Itanagar
|70.49
|Jaipur
|77.19
|Jammu
|76.28
|Jullunder
|79.70
|Kohima
|72.97
|Lucknow
|75.73
|Panjim
|68.63
|Patna
|80.00
|Pondicherry
|73.29
|Port Blair
|64.28
|Raipur
|74.94
|Ranchi
|74.89
|Shillong
|73.91
|Shimla
|74.64
|Srinagar
|78.87
|Trivandrum
|78.47
|Silvasa
|72.45
|Daman
|72.38
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.75
|Kolkata
|68.45
|Mumbai
|70.01
|Chennai
|69.37
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.84
|Aizwal
|63.07
|Amabala
|66.25
|Bangalore
|66.86
|Bhopal
|69.19
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.55
|Chandigarh
|63.83
|Deharadun
|66.04
|Gandhinagar
|70.61
|Gangtok
|67.45
|Guwahati
|68.64
|Hyderabad
|71.44
|Imphal
|63.86
|Itnagar
|63.10
|Jaipur
|70.06
|Jammu
|66.93
|Jullunder
|65.75
|Kohima
|64.13
|Lucknow
|65.87
|Panjim
|66.88
|Patna
|70.39
|Pondicherry
|67.89
|Port Blair
|61.70
|Raipur
|71.00
|Ranchi
|69.45
|Shillong
|65.56
|Shimla
|65.38
|Srinagar
|69.06
|Trivandrum
|71.33
|Silvasa
|66.52
|Daman
|66.45
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city