Petrol, diesel price on 24th June 2017: Check out the rates here

New Delhi: India has joined the league of select countries like the US and Australia where fuel prices are revised on a daily basis.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices will be revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Rates will vary from city to city as well as from petrol pump to petrol pump with Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) deciding to follow a marginal differential pricing.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 24th June 2017 (Price as per IOC)

Petrol price daily revision

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th June 2017)

Metros Prices New Delhi 63.99 Kolkata 66.86 Mumbai 75.23 Chennai 66.45

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th June 2017)

State Capitals Prices Agartala 60.33 Aizwal 60.48 Ambala 63.61 Bangalore 68.34 Bhopal 71.22 Bhubhaneswar 63.95 Chandigarh 64.19 Dehradun 68.66 Gandhinagar 65.73 Gangtok 67.05 Guwahati 66.80 Hyderabad 67.98 Imphal 62.44 Itanagar 60.54 Jaipur 66.73 Jammu 66.03 Jullunder 68.87 Kohima 62.73 Lucknow 67.28 Panjim 58.11 Patna 66.85 Pondicherry 62.70 Port Blair 55.35 Raipur 65.41 Ranchi 66.64 Shillong 63.50 Shimla 64.93 Srinagar 68.78 Trivandrum 67.90 Silvasa 62.43

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th June 2017)

Metros Prices New Delhi 53.76 Kolkata 55.92 Mumbai 59.13 Chennai 56.63

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th June 2017)

State Capitals Prices Agartala 52.10 Aizwal 51.49 Ambala 53.68 Bangalore 57.35 Bhopal 60.74 Bhubhaneswar 58.48 Chandigarh 54.57 Dehradun 55.62 Gandhinagar 59.80 Gangtok 55.65 Guwahati 56.61 Hyderabad 58.51 Imphal 52.17 Itanagar 51.53 Jaipur 57.68 Jammu 54.96 Jullunder 53.97 Kohima 52.40 Lucknow 55.45 Panjim 56.11 Patna 57.25 Pondicherry 55.51 Port Blair 50.71 Raipur 58.90 Ranchi 57.06 Shillong 53.57 Shimla 54.14 Srinagar 57.24 Trivandrum 58.78 Silvasa 54.56 Daman 54.45

(Chart sourced from: https://www.iocl.com/)