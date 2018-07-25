हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 25th July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol prices were unchanged in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th July 2018.

On Tuesday, petrol prices reduced by 7 paise and diesel prices by 10 paise in Delhi. Petrol prices were cut in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai by 5,7 and 7 paise respectively while diesel prices were reduced by 8, 10 and 11 paise in these cities.

Last month, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday after industry group data showed US crude inventories fell more than expected last week, easing worries about oversupply that had dragged on markets in recent sessions. Brent crude was up 54 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $73.98 a barrel by 0318 GMT. The global benchmark settled 38 cents higher at $73.44 a barrel on Tuesday, after climbing to as high as $74, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.23
Kolkata 79.10
Mumbai 83.68
Chennai 79.18

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.79
Kolkata 70.48
Mumbai 71.97
Chennai 71.59

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

