Petrol, diesel price on 26th February 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 3 paise while diesel prices were reduced by 5 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 26th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.53
|Kolkata
|74.28
|Mumbai
|79.41
|Chennai
|74.17
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.49
|Aizwal
|67.62
|Ambala
|71.67
|Bangalore
|72.65
|Bhopal
|77.30
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.39
|Chandigarh
|68.79
|Dehradun
|73.90
|Gandhinagar
|71.14
|Gangtok
|74.55
|Guwahati
|73.50
|Hyderabad
|75.74
|Imphal
|69.70
|Itanagar
|67.68
|Jaipur
|74.47
|Jammu
|73.38
|Jullunder
|76.59
|Kohima
|70.06
|Lucknow
|73.39
|Panjim
|65.89
|Patna
|76.74
|Pondicherry
|70.41
|Port Blair
|61.81
|Raipur
|72.02
|Ranchi
|72.56
|Shillong
|71.00
|Shimla
|71.70
|Srinagar
|75.98
|Trivandrum
|75.39
|Silvasa
|69.59
|Daman
|69.52
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.17
|Kolkata
|64.86
|Mumbai
|66.21
|Chennai
|65.54
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.36
|Aizwal
|59.64
|Amabala
|62.66
|Bangalore
|63.21
|Bhopal
|65.67
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.68
|Chandigarh
|60.35
|Deharadun
|62.90
|Gandhinagar
|67.02
|Gangtok
|63.95
|Guwahati
|64.85
|Hyderabad
|67.54
|Imphal
|60.35
|Itnagar
|59.65
|Jaipur
|66.61
|Jammu
|63.38
|Jullunder
|62.18
|Kohima
|60.62
|Lucknow
|62.74
|Panjim
|63.22
|Patna
|66.74
|Pondicherry
|64.22
|Port Blair
|58.45
|Raipur
|67.17
|Ranchi
|65.71
|Shillong
|62.00
|Shimla
|61.85
|Srinagar
|65.51
|Trivandrum
|67.51
|Silvasa
|62.92
|Daman
|62.85
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city