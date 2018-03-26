Petrol, diesel price on 26th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 4 paisa while diesel were hiked by 13 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 26th March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.79
|Kolkata
|75.52
|Mumbai
|80.66
|Chennai
|75.49
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.67
|Aizwal
|68.81
|Ambala
|72.93
|Bangalore
|73.94
|Bhopal
|78.31
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.64
|Chandigarh
|70.00
|Dehradun
|74.89
|Gandhinagar
|72.12
|Gangtok
|75.80
|Guwahati
|74.82
|Hyderabad
|77.08
|Imphal
|70.94
|Itanagar
|68.87
|Jaipur
|75.48
|Jammu
|74.61
|Jullunder
|77.94
|Kohima
|71.29
|Lucknow
|74.38
|Panjim
|67.05
|Patna
|78.31
|Pondicherry
|71.63
|Port Blair
|62.86
|Raipur
|73.26
|Ranchi
|73.55
|Shillong
|72.23
|Shimla
|72.95
|Srinagar
|77.21
|Trivandrum
|76.70
|Silvasa
|70.80
|Daman
|70.73
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.66
|Kolkata
|66.35
|Mumbai
|67.79
|Chennai
|67.14
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.81
|Aizwal
|61.07
|Amabala
|64.15
|Bangalore
|64.73
|Bhopal
|66.98
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.29
|Chandigarh
|61.80
|Deharadun
|64.18
|Gandhinagar
|68.36
|Gangtok
|65.40
|Guwahati
|66.42
|Hyderabad
|69.16
|Imphal
|61.81
|Itnagar
|61.08
|Jaipur
|67.91
|Jammu
|64.86
|Jullunder
|63.69
|Kohima
|62.08
|Lucknow
|64.02
|Panjim
|64.74
|Patna
|68.25
|Pondicherry
|65.75
|Port Blair
|59.80
|Raipur
|68.77
|Ranchi
|67.26
|Shillong
|63.48
|Shimla
|63.32
|Srinagar
|66.99
|Trivandrum
|69.10
|Silvasa
|64.42
|Daman
|64.35
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city