हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol, diesel price on 26th September 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up.

Petrol, diesel price on 26th September 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were unchanged four metro cities, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23rd August 2018.

On Tuesday, fuel prices went further up in Mumbai to Rs 90.22 per litre and Rs 78.69 per litre respectively. In Delhi, petrol was being sold at Rs 82.86 per litre while diesel is at Rs 74.12 per litre. Prices in all the four cities are at their record levels.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $81.44 a barrel by 0041 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent the previous session. Earlier on Tuesday, Brent hit its highest since November 2014 at $82.55 per barrel. US crude futures were down 40 cents, or 0.6 percent at $71.88 a barrel. They rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday to close at their highest level since mid-July, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

 

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.86
Kolkata 84.68
Mumbai 90.22
Chennai 86.13

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 74.12
Kolkata 75.97
Mumbai 78.69
Chennai 78.36

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 69.10
Kolkata 71.94
Mumbai 73.36
Chennai 72.99

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

Tags:
Petroldiesel price on 26th September 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close