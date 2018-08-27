हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 27th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked afeter a pause of two consecutive days in four metro cities, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th August 2018.

On Tuesday, petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai while in Chennai, prices were hiked by 10 paise. Diesel prices were hiked by 8 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai while in Chennai, prices were hiked by 9 paise.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up. Rates have risen by Rs 0.90 a litre in case of petrol in nine days while diesel prices have risen by Rs 0.88 per litre.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that U.S. sanctions on Iran will cut significant volumes of crude from the market towards the end of the year, but trading was muted due to the unresolved trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. Brent crude oil futures were at $74.93 per barrel at 0245 GMT, up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.08 per barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

 

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 77.91
Kolkata 80.84
Mumbai 85.33
Chennai 80.94

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 69.46
Kolkata 72.31
Mumbai 73.74
Chennai 73.38

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

