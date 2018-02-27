Petrol, diesel price on 27th February 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 2 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.51
|Kolkata
|74.26
|Mumbai
|79.39
|Chennai
|74.15
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.47
|Aizwal
|67.60
|Ambala
|71.65
|Bangalore
|72.63
|Bhopal
|77.28
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.37
|Chandigarh
|68.77
|Dehradun
|73.88
|Gandhinagar
|71.12
|Gangtok
|74.50
|Guwahati
|73.48
|Hyderabad
|75.72
|Imphal
|69.68
|Itanagar
|67.66
|Jaipur
|74.44
|Jammu
|73.36
|Jullunder
|76.57
|Kohima
|70.04
|Lucknow
|73.38
|Panjim
|65.87
|Patna
|76.74
|Pondicherry
|70.39
|Port Blair
|61.79
|Raipur
|72.00
|Ranchi
|72.54
|Shillong
|70.98
|Shimla
|71.68
|Srinagar
|75.96
|Trivandrum
|75.37
|Silvasa
|69.57
|Daman
|69.50
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.15
|Kolkata
|64.84
|Mumbai
|66.19
|Chennai
|65.52
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.34
|Aizwal
|59.62
|Amabala
|62.64
|Bangalore
|63.19
|Bhopal
|65.65
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.66
|Chandigarh
|60.33
|Deharadun
|62.89
|Gandhinagar
|67.00
|Gangtok
|63.95
|Guwahati
|64.82
|Hyderabad
|67.52
|Imphal
|60.33
|Itnagar
|60.33
|Jaipur
|66.59
|Jammu
|63.36
|Jullunder
|62.16
|Kohima
|60.60
|Lucknow
|60.60
|Panjim
|63.20
|Patna
|66.72
|Pondicherry
|66.72
|Port Blair
|58.43
|Raipur
|67.15
|Ranchi
|65.69
|Shillong
|61.98
|Shimla
|61.83
|Srinagar
|65.49
|Trivandrum
|67.49
|Silvasa
|67.49
|Daman
|62.83
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city