Petrol, diesel price on 28th June 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were both unchanged for the second consecutive day, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28th June 2018.

Amidst constant calls to bring fuel prices under GST, a top government official last week said that peak tax rate of 28 percent plus states levying some amount of local sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel is likely to be the tax structure when the two auto fuels are covered under the regime.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 75.55
Kolkata 78.23
Mumbai 83.12
Chennai 78.40

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 71.46
Aizwal 71.57
Ambala 75.67
Bangalore 76.77
Bhopal 81.14
Bhubaneshwar 74.38
Chandigarh 72.66
Dehradun 77.07
Gandhinagar 74.87
Gangtok 78.65
Guwahati 77.66
Hyderabad 80.03
Imphal 73.65
Itanagar 71.51
Jaipur 78.27
Jammu 77.30
Jullunder 80.73
Kohima 74.07
Lucknow 76.56
Panjim 69.62
Patna 81.04
Pondicherry 74.37
Port Blair 65.16
Raipur 75.97
Ranchi 75.72
Shillong 75.01
Shimla 75.73
Srinagar 79.99
Trivandrum 78.63
Silvasa 73.50
Daman 73.43

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.38
Kolkata 69.93
Mumbai 71.52
Chennai 71.12

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

 

Agartala 65.59
Aizwal 64.78
Amabala 67.89
Bangalore 68.35
Bhopal 70.93
Bhubaneshwar 72.22
Chandigarh 65.43
Deharadun 67.71
Gandhinagar 72.41
Gangtok 69.20
Guwahati 70.33
Hyderabad 73.24
Imphal 65.46
Itnagar 64.69
Jaipur 71.77
Jammu 68.55
Jullunder 67.30
Kohima 65.79
Lucknow 67.53
Panjim 68.57
Patna 72.05
Pondicherry 69.61
Port Blair 63.18
Raipur 72.75
Ranchi 71.15
Shillong 67.24
Shimla 67.03
Srinagar 70.77
Trivandrum 72.14
Silvasa 68.20
Daman 68.13

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

