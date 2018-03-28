Petrol, diesel price on 28th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28th March 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 72.90 Kolkata 75.63 Mumbai 80.77 Chennai 75.61

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 68.78 Aizwal 68.91 Ambala 73.03 Bangalore 74.05 Bhopal 78.42 Bhubaneshwar 71.75 Chandigarh 70.11 Dehradun 74.97 Gandhinagar 72.23 Gangtok 75.90 Guwahati 74.93 Hyderabad 77.20 Imphal 71.04 Itanagar 68.98 Jaipur 75.59 Jammu 74.72 Jullunder 78.05 Kohima 71.40 Lucknow 74.47 Panjim 67.15 Patna 78.42 Pondicherry 71.74 Port Blair 62.95 Raipur 73.36 Ranchi 73.63 Shillong 72.34 Shimla 73.06 Srinagar 77.32 Trivandrum 76.81 Silvasa 70.91 Daman 70.84

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 63.77 Kolkata 66.46 Mumbai 67.91 Chennai 67.25

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 61.92 Aizwal 61.17 Amabala 64.26 Bangalore 64.84 Bhopal 67.10 Bhubaneshwar 68.41 Chandigarh 61.91 Deharadun 64.27 Gandhinagar 68.48 Gangtok 65.50 Guwahati 66.54 Hyderabad 69.28 Imphal 61.92 Itnagar 61.19 Jaipur 68.02 Jammu 64.96 Jullunder 63.80 Kohima 62.19 Lucknow 64.11 Panjim 64.86 Patna 68.37 Pondicherry 65.86 Port Blair 59.90 Raipur 68.88 Ranchi 67.38 Shillong 63.59 Shimla 63.43 Srinagar 67.09 Trivandrum 69.22 Silvasa 64.53 Daman 64.46

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city