Petrol, diesel price on 2nd August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were raised in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd August 2018.

Petrol prices were hiked by 12 paise, 13 paise, 11 paise and 13 paise in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively. Diesel prices were hiked by 11 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai while in Chennai diesel prices were hiked by 12 paise.

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 percent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. 

Oil prices rose on Thursday, steadying after losses over the past two days from a surprise increase in US crude inventories and renewed concerns over trade friction between the US and China. Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $72.79 a barrel by 0254 GMT, after dropping 2.5 percent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $67.96 a barrel. They fell 1.6 percent in the previous session., according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in June agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.43
Kolkata 79.33
Mumbai 83.87
Chennai 79.39

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.93
Kolkata 70.69
Mumbai 72.12
Chennai 71.74

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

