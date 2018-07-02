हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 2nd July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were both unchanged for the fifth consecutive day in three metro cities (Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai), applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd July 2018.

In Mumbai, petrol reduced by 5 paise while diesel price remain unchanged for the third day.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week said that prices of petrol and diesel will drop further in the coming days. Pradhan said the Modi government was keen to protect the interest of consumers.

He said that from July 1, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will increase production and this would help in bringing down the prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 75.55
Kolkata 78.23
Mumbai 82.94
Chennai 78.40

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.38
Kolkata 69.93
Mumbai 71.49
Chennai 71.12

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

