Petrol, diesel price on 2nd March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol were hiked by 18 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 23 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.75
|Kolkata
|74.50
|Mumbai
|79.63
|Chennai
|74.40
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.69
|Aizwal
|67.83
|Ambala
|71.89
|Bangalore
|72.88
|Bhopal
|77.52
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.61
|Chandigarh
|69.00
|Dehradun
|74.07
|Gandhinagar
|71.36
|Gangtok
|74.75
|Guwahati
|73.73
|Hyderabad
|75.98
|Imphal
|69.92
|Itanagar
|67.89
|Jaipur
|74.69
|Jammu
|73.60
|Jullunder
|76.82
|Kohima
|70.27
|Lucknow
|73.56
|Panjim
|66.09
|Patna
|77.02
|Pondicherry
|70.62
|Port Blair
|61.99
|Raipur
|72.24
|Ranchi
|72.73
|Shillong
|71.21
|Shimla
|71.92
|Srinagar
|76.20
|Trivandrum
|75.62
|Silvasa
|69.80
|Daman
|69.73
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.48
|Kolkata
|65.17
|Mumbai
|66.54
|Chennai
|65.87
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.66
|Aizwal
|59.94
|Amabala
|62.97
|Bangalore
|63.53
|Bhopal
|66.00
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.02
|Chandigarh
|60.65
|Deharadun
|63.17
|Gandhinagar
|67.36
|Gangtok
|64.25
|Guwahati
|65.17
|Hyderabad
|67.88
|Imphal
|60.65
|Itnagar
|59.95
|Jaipur
|66.93
|Jammu
|63.68
|Jullunder
|62.49
|Kohima
|60.93
|Lucknow
|63.01
|Panjim
|63.53
|Patna
|67.05
|Pondicherry
|64.54
|Port Blair
|58.73
|Raipur
|67.50
|Ranchi
|66.03
|Shillong
|62.31
|Shimla
|62.16
|Srinagar
|65.81
|Trivandrum
|67.84
|Silvasa
|63.23
|Daman
|63.17
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city