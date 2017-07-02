Petrol, diesel price on 2nd May 2017: Check out the revised rates here
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices will be revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: India has joined the league of select countries like the US and Australia where fuel prices are revised on a daily basis.
Rates will vary from city to city as well as from petrol pump to petrol pump with Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) deciding to follow a marginal differential pricing.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 2nd May 2017 (Price as per IOC)
Petrol price daily revision
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd May 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|63.06
|Kolkata
|66.12
|Mumbai
|74.28
|Chennai
|65.74
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)
|Agartala
|59.43
|Aizwal
|59.57
|Ambala
|62.65
|Bangalore
|64.21
|Bhopal
|69.59
|Bhubaneswar
|62.39
|Chandigarh
|63.23
|Dehradun
|67.91
|Gandhinagar
|64.75
|Gangtok
|66.10
|Guwahati
|65.80
|Hyderabad
|66.99
|Imphal
|61.51
|Itanagar
|59.64
|Jaipur
|65.75
|Jammu
|65.09
|Jullunder
|67.91
|Kohima
|61.79
|Lucknow
|66.51
|Panjim
|57.24
|Patna
|65.91
|Pondicherry
|61.77
|Port Blair
|54.54
|Raipur
|63.87
|Ranchi
|65.90
|Shillong
|62.56
|Shimla
|63.97
|Srinagar
|67.84
|Trivandrum
|66.90
|Silvasa
|61.53
|Daman
|61.45
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|
New Delhi
|53.36
|Kolkata
|55.66
|Mumbai
|58.67
|Chennai
|56.17
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|Agartala
|51.68
|Aizawl
|51.08
|Ambala
|53.24
|Bangalore
|54.27
|Bhopal
|59.70
|Bhubaneshwar
|57.55
|Chandigrah
|54.13
|Dehradun
|55.17
|Gandhinagar
|59.32
|Gangtok
|55.20
|Guwahati
|56.15
|Hyderabad
|58.12
|Imphal
|51.76
|Itanagar
|51.12
|Jaipur
|57.23
|Jammu
|54.53
|Jullunder
|53.57
|Kohima
|51.97
|Lucknow
|55.06
|Panjim
|55.65
|Patna
|56.82
|Pondicherry
|55.07
|Port Blair
|50.30
|Raipur
|57.88
|Ranchi
|56.62
|Shillong
|53.14
|Shimla
|53.72
|Srinagar
|56.81
|Trivandrum
|58.32
|Silvasa
|54.14
Daman
(Chart sourced from: https://www.iocl.com/)