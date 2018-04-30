Petrol, diesel price on 30th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th April 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 74.63 Kolkata 77.32 Mumbai 82.48 Chennai 77.43

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 70.41 Aizwal 70.54 Ambala 74.75 Bangalore 75.82 Bhopal 80.18 Bhubaneshwar 73.46 Chandigarh 71.77 Dehradun 76.33 Gandhinagar 73.94 Gangtok 77.60 Guwahati 76.73 Hyderabad 79.04 Imphal 72.74 Itanagar 70.61 Jaipur 77.32 Jammu 76.40 Jullunder 79.83 Kohima 73.10 Lucknow 75.83 Panjim 68.75 Patna 80.13 Pondicherry 73.42 Port Blair 64.39 Raipur 75.06 Ranchi 74.99 Shillong 74.04 Shimla 74.77 Srinagar 79.00 Trivandrum 78.61 Silvasa 72.57 Daman 72.50

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 65.93 Kolkata 68.63 Mumbai 70.20 Chennai 69.56

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 64.01 Aizwal 63.25 Amabala 66.43 Bangalore 67.05 Bhopal 69.38 Bhubaneshwar 70.75 Chandigarh 64.01 Deharadun 66.22 Gandhinagar 70.81 Gangtok 67.65 Guwahati 68.83 Hyderabad 71.63 Imphal 64.03 Itnagar 63.27 Jaipur 70.25 Jammu 67.11 Jullunder 65.92 Kohima 64.30 Lucknow 66.05 Panjim 67.07 Patna 70.57 Pondicherry 68.07 Port Blair 61.86 Raipur 71.20 Ranchi 69.63 Shillong 65.74 Shimla 65.55 Srinagar 69.24 Trivandrum 71.52 Silvasa 66.70 Daman 66.63

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city