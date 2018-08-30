हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 30th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

The Petrol and Diesel prices rose further on Thursday, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th August 2018.

Petrol, diesel price on 30th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: The Petrol and Diesel prices rose further on Thursday, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th August 2018.

The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 78.30/litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 69.93/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 85.72/litre while diesel price is Rs 74.24/litre. In Delhi, the fuel is cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

With petrol and diesel prices seeing a steady rise, the government on Wednesday hoped that the rally in global rates is temporary and will decline soon. India imports bulk of its oil requirement. 

"I earnestly believe that this increase in oil prices is really temporary. The crude (oil price) had gone down to the level of USD 70 per barrel and it is back to USD 74-75, it should be temporary. It is coming out of some countries not able to produce so I hope it remains temporary. We will be able to come back USD 70-71 per barrel soon," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Wednesday.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities                                                                 (Rs/litre)                    
New Delhi Rs 78.30
Kolkata Rs 81.23
Mumbai Rs 85.72
Chennai Rs 81.35

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities                                                                 (Rs/litre)                    
New Delhi Rs 69.93
Kolkata Rs 72.78
Mumbai Rs 74.24
Chennai Rs 73.88

Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar. On Thursday, the rupee continued its free-fall and weakened by another 23 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.82.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped the 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions. 

