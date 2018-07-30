हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 30th July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Oil prices were mixed on Monday with US benchmark WTI nudging higher after four weeks of declines.

Petrol, diesel price on 30th July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th July 2018.

Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise in all the metro cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Diesel prices were hiked by 13 paise in Delhi and 14 paise in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

Last month, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Oil prices were mixed on Monday with US benchmark WTI nudging higher after four weeks of declines, while Brent began the week lower as the fallout from trade tensions weighed on markets. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $68.84 a barrel by 0309 GMT. WTI fell 1.3 percent on Friday. Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to $74.24 a barrel, after notching up a 1.7 percent weekly increase last week, the first gain in four weeks, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.25
Kolkata 79.14
Mumbai 83.70
Chennai 79.20

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.75
Kolkata 70.51
Mumbai 71.93
Chennai 71.55

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

Tags:
Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 30th July 2018diesel price on 30th July 2018Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close