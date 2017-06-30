close
Petrol, diesel price on 30th June 2017: Check out the rates here

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 30th June 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:12
Petrol, diesel price on 30th June 2017: Check out the rates here

New Delhi: India has joined the league of select countries like the US and Australia where fuel prices are revised on a daily basis.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices will be revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Rates will vary from city to city as well as from petrol pump to petrol pump with Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) deciding to follow a marginal differential pricing.

 

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 30th June 2017 (Price as per IOC)

Petrol price daily revision

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)

Metros Prices
New Delhi 63.31
Kolkata 66.32
Mumbai 74.56
Chennai 65.74

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)

 

State Capitals Prices
Agartala 59.70
Aizwal 59.84
Ambala 59.84
Bangalore 67.61
Bhopal 70.51
Bhubhaneswar 63.27
Chandigarh 63.51
Dehradun 68.13
Gandhinagar 65.04
Gangtok 66.40
Guwahati 66.10
Hyderabad 67.26
Imphal 61.77
Itanagar 59.90
Jaipur 66.04
Jammu 65.37
Jullunder 68.17
Kohima 62.07
Lucknow 66.74
Panjim 57.50
Patna 66.18
Pondicherry 62.05
Port Blair 54.82
Raipur 64.74
Ranchi 66.11
Shillong 62.84
Shimla 64.26
Srinagar 68.12
Trivandrum 67.20
Silvasa 61.78
Daman 61.66

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)

Metros Prices
New Delhi 53.46
Kolkata 55.61
Mumbai 58.80
Chennai 56.30

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th June 2017)

State Capitals Prices
Agartala 51.80
Aizwal 51.20
Ambala 53.37
Bangalore 57.02
Bhopal 60.40
Bhubhaneswar 58.14
Chandigarh 54.26
Dehradun 55.30
Gandhinagar 59.46
Gangtok 55.35
Guwahati 56.29
Hyderabad 58.17
Imphal 51.87
Itanagar 51.24
Jaipur 57.36
Jammu 54.65
Jullunder 53.67
Kolkata --
Kohima 52.10
Lucknow 55.18
Panjim 55.79
Patna 56.93
Pondicherry 55.20
Port Blair 50.45
Raipur 58.56
Ranchi 56.74
Shillong 53.27
Shimla 53.84
Srinagar 56.94
Trivandrum 58.45
Silvasa 54.25
Daman 54.14

(Chart sourced from: https://www.iocl.com/)

 

 

