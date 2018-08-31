Petrol, diesel price on 31th August 2018: Check out rates

New Delhi: The prices of Petrol and Diesel further rose on Friday. In Delhi, the price of Petrol is Rs 78.52/litre while Diesel is being sold at Rs 70.21/litre. The increase in Petrol price has risen by Rs 0.22/litre and the increase in Diesel price has gone up by Rs 0.28/litre in the national capital.

On the other hand, the price of Petrol in Mumbai is at Rs 85.93/litre while the price of Diesel is at Rs 74.54/litre. Hence, there is an increase in the Petrol price in the city by Rs 0.21/litre and in the Diesel price by Rs 0.30/litre.

The fuel is cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

With petrol and diesel prices seeing a steady rise, the government had on Wednesday hoped that the rally in global rates is temporary and will decline soon. India imports bulk of its oil requirement.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar. State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped the 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.