Petrol, diesel price on 3rd July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price for 3rd July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 7 paise and diesel by 11 paise effective from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 3rd July 2017. Prices may vary from Outlet to Outlet within a city.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|63.13
|Kolkata
|66.18
|Mumbai
|74.35
|Chennai
|65.51
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd July 2017)
|Agartala
|59.49
|Aizwal
|59.63
|Ambala
|62.72
|Bangalore
|64.28
|Bhopal
|69.67
|Bhubaneswar
|62.45
|Chandigarh
|63.30
|Dehradun
|67.96
|Gandhinagar
|64.82
|Gangtok
|66.20
|Guwahati
|65.87
|Hyderabad
|67.06
|Imphal
|61.58
|Itanagar
|59.70
|Jaipur
|65.82
|Jammu
|65.16
|Jullunder
|67.98
|Kohima
|61.86
|Lucknow
|66.57
|Panjim
|57.30
|Patna
|65.98
|Pondicherry
|61.84
|Port Blair
|54.60
|Raipur
|63.93
|Ranchi
|65.95
|Shillong
|62.63
|Shimla
|64.04
|Srinagar
|67.91
|Trivandrum
|66.98
|Silvasa
|61.59
|Daman
|61.52
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|
New Delhi
|53.47
|Kolkata
|55.77
|Mumbai
|58.79
|Chennai
|56.29
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|Agartala
|51.79
|Aizawl
|51.18
|Ambala
|53.35
|Bangalore
|54.38
|Bhopal
|59.82
|Bhubaneshwar
|57.67
|Chandigrah
|54.24
|Dehradun
|55.28
|Gandhinagar
|59.44
|Gangtok
|55.3
|Guwahati
|56.27
|Hyderabad
|58.24
|Imphal
|51.87
|Itanagar
|51.22
|Jaipur
|57.34
|Jammu
|54.64
|Jullunder
|53.68
|Kohima
|52.08
|Lucknow
|55.16
|Panjim
|55.77
|Patna
|56.93
|Pondicherry
|55.18
|Port Blair
|50.40
|Raipur
|58.00
|Ranchi
|56.73
|Shillong
|53.25
|Shimla
|53.83
|Srinagar
|56.93
|Trivandrum
|58.44
|Silvasa
|54.26
(Chart sourced from: https://www.iocl.com/)