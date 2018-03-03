Petrol, diesel price on 3rd March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol were hiked by 25 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd March 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 72.00 Kolkata 74.74 Mumbai 79.87 Chennai 74.66

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 60.87 Aizwal 60.14 Ambala 63.18 Bangalore 63.74 Bhopal 66.22 Bhubaneshwar 67.25 Chandigarh 60.86 Dehradun 63.35 Gandhinagar 67.58 Gangtok 64.45 Guwahati 65.40 Hyderabad 68.11 Imphal 60.86 Itanagar 60.15 Jaipur 67.15 Jammu 63.89 Jullunder 62.70 Kohima 61.13 Lucknow 63.19 Panjim 63.75 Patna 67.27 Pondicherry 64.76 Port Blair 58.92 Raipur 67.73 Ranchi 66.25 Shillong 62.52 Shimla 62.36 Srinagar 66.02 Trivandrum 68.06 Silvasa 63.44 Daman 63.38

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 62.69 Kolkata 65.38 Mumbai 66.76 Chennai 66.10

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 60.66 Aizwal 59.94 Amabala 62.97 Bangalore 63.53 Bhopal 66.00 Bhubaneshwar 67.02 Chandigarh 60.65 Deharadun 63.17 Gandhinagar 67.36 Gangtok 64.25 Guwahati 65.17 Hyderabad 67.88 Imphal 60.65 Itnagar 59.95 Jaipur 66.93 Jammu 63.68 Jullunder 62.49 Kohima 60.93 Lucknow 63.01 Panjim 63.53 Patna 67.05 Pondicherry 64.54 Port Blair 58.73 Raipur 67.50 Ranchi 66.03 Shillong 62.31 Shimla 62.16 Srinagar 65.81 Trivandrum 67.84 Silvasa 63.23 Daman 63.17

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city