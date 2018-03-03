Petrol, diesel price on 3rd March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol were hiked by 25 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd March 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.00
|Kolkata
|74.74
|Mumbai
|79.87
|Chennai
|74.66
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.87
|Aizwal
|60.14
|Ambala
|63.18
|Bangalore
|63.74
|Bhopal
|66.22
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.25
|Chandigarh
|60.86
|Dehradun
|63.35
|Gandhinagar
|67.58
|Gangtok
|64.45
|Guwahati
|65.40
|Hyderabad
|68.11
|Imphal
|60.86
|Itanagar
|60.15
|Jaipur
|67.15
|Jammu
|63.89
|Jullunder
|62.70
|Kohima
|61.13
|Lucknow
|63.19
|Panjim
|63.75
|Patna
|67.27
|Pondicherry
|64.76
|Port Blair
|58.92
|Raipur
|67.73
|Ranchi
|66.25
|Shillong
|62.52
|Shimla
|62.36
|Srinagar
|66.02
|Trivandrum
|68.06
|Silvasa
|63.44
|Daman
|63.38
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.69
|Kolkata
|65.38
|Mumbai
|66.76
|Chennai
|66.10
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.66
|Aizwal
|59.94
|Amabala
|62.97
|Bangalore
|63.53
|Bhopal
|66.00
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.02
|Chandigarh
|60.65
|Deharadun
|63.17
|Gandhinagar
|67.36
|Gangtok
|64.25
|Guwahati
|65.17
|Hyderabad
|67.88
|Imphal
|60.65
|Itnagar
|59.95
|Jaipur
|66.93
|Jammu
|63.68
|Jullunder
|62.49
|Kohima
|60.93
|Lucknow
|63.01
|Panjim
|63.53
|Patna
|67.05
|Pondicherry
|64.54
|Port Blair
|58.73
|Raipur
|67.50
|Ranchi
|66.03
|Shillong
|62.31
|Shimla
|62.16
|Srinagar
|65.81
|Trivandrum
|67.84
|Silvasa
|63.23
|Daman
|63.17
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city