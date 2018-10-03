हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 3rd October 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

On Tuesday, fuel prices went further up continued the upward trend across the country as the petrol price was hiked by 0.12 paisa and diesel by Rs 0.16 in Delhi.

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were unchanged four metro cities, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 03 October 2018.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up. In Mumbai, petrol prices continued above Rs 90-run mark with the fuel being sold at Rs 91.20 per litre. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Brent crude oil futures were at $84.86 per barrel at 0340 GMT, up 6 cents from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up just 1 cent at $75.24 a barrel. Traders said global oil markets remained tense because of the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran`s oil exports, which kick in from Nov. 4.Brent and WTI earlier this week both reached levels last seen in November 2014, and the two contracts have risen by around 20 and 17 percent respectively since mid-Augus, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

 

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 83.85
Kolkata 85.65
Mumbai 91.20
Chennai 87.18

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 75.25
Kolkata 77.10
Mumbai 79.89
Chennai 79.57

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

