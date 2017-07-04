Petrol, diesel price on 4th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 5 paise and diesel by 3 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th July 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 4th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th July 2017)

Metros Prices (Rs/litre) New Delhi 63.08 Kolkata 66.14 Mumbai 74.30 Chennai 65.46

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals

Agartala 59.45 Aizwal 59.59 Ambala 62.67 Bangalore 64.23 Bhopal 69.61 Bhubaneswar 62.41 Chandigarh 63.25 Dehradun 67.93 Gandhinagar 64.77 Gangtok 66.15 Guwahati 65.82 Hyderabad 67.01 Imphal 61.53 Itanagar 59.65 Jaipur 65.77 Jammu 65.11 Jullunder 67.93 Kohima 61.81 Lucknow 66.53 Panjim 57.26 Patna 65.93 Pondicherry 61.79 Port Blair 54.56 Raipur 63.88 Ranchi 65.91 Shillong 62.58 Shimla 63.99 Srinagar 67.86 Trivandrum 66.92 Silvasa 61.54 Daman 61.47

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities

Metros Prices (Rs/litre) New Delhi 53.44 Kolkata 55.74 Mumbai 58.76 Chennai 56.25

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals

Agartala 51.76 Aizawl 51.15 Ambala 53.32 Bangalore 54.35 Bhopal 59.79 Bhubaneshwar 57.64 Chandigrah 54.21 Dehradun 55.25 Gandhinagar 59.41 Gangtok 55.30 Guwahati 56.24 Hyderabad 58.21 Imphal 51.84 Itanagar 51.19 Jaipur 57.31 Jammu 54.61 Jullunder 53.65 Kohima 52.05 Lucknow 55.13 Panjim 55.74 Patna 56.90 Pondicherry 55.15 Port Blair 50.37 Raipur 57.96 Ranchi 56.70 Shillong 53.22 Shimla 53.80 Srinagar 56.89 Trivandrum 58.40 Silvasa 54.23 Daman 54.15

(Source: Indian Oil)

