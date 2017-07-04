Petrol, diesel price on 4th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price for 4th July 2017.
(Source: Indian Oil)
New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 5 paise and diesel by 3 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 4th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.08
|Kolkata
|66.14
|Mumbai
|74.30
|Chennai
|65.46
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.45
|Aizwal
|59.59
|Ambala
|62.67
|Bangalore
|64.23
|Bhopal
|69.61
|Bhubaneswar
|62.41
|Chandigarh
|63.25
|Dehradun
|67.93
|Gandhinagar
|64.77
|Gangtok
|66.15
|Guwahati
|65.82
|Hyderabad
|67.01
|Imphal
|61.53
|Itanagar
|59.65
|Jaipur
|65.77
|Jammu
|65.11
|Jullunder
|67.93
|Kohima
|61.81
|Lucknow
|66.53
|Panjim
|57.26
|Patna
|65.93
|Pondicherry
|61.79
|Port Blair
|54.56
|Raipur
|63.88
|Ranchi
|65.91
|Shillong
|62.58
|Shimla
|63.99
|Srinagar
|67.86
|Trivandrum
|66.92
|Silvasa
|61.54
|Daman
|61.47
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|
New Delhi
|53.44
|Kolkata
|55.74
|Mumbai
|58.76
|Chennai
|56.25
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|51.76
|Aizawl
|51.15
|Ambala
|53.32
|Bangalore
|54.35
|Bhopal
|59.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|57.64
|Chandigrah
|54.21
|Dehradun
|55.25
|Gandhinagar
|59.41
|Gangtok
|55.30
|Guwahati
|56.24
|Hyderabad
|58.21
|Imphal
|51.84
|Itanagar
|51.19
|Jaipur
|57.31
|Jammu
|54.61
|Jullunder
|53.65
|Kohima
|52.05
|Lucknow
|55.13
|Panjim
|55.74
|Patna
|56.90
|Pondicherry
|55.15
|Port Blair
|50.37
|Raipur
|57.96
|Ranchi
|56.70
|Shillong
|53.22
|Shimla
|53.80
|Srinagar
|56.89
|Trivandrum
|58.40
|Silvasa
|54.23
|Daman
|54.15
(Source: Indian Oil)