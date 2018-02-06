Petrol, diesel price on 6th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.38
|Kolkata
|76.07
|Mumbai
|81.24
|Chennai
|76.12
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.23
|Aizwal
|69.36
|Ambala
|73.51
|Bangalore
|74.54
|Bhopal
|79.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.22
|Chandigarh
|70.57
|Dehradun
|75.35
|Gandhinagar
|72.97
|Gangtok
|76.35
|Guwahati
|75.43
|Hyderabad
|77.71
|Imphal
|71.52
|Itanagar
|69.43
|Jaipur
|76.35
|Jammu
|74.96
|Jullunder
|78.50
|Kohima
|71.87
|Lucknow
|74.85
|Panjim
|67.60
|Patna
|77.84
|Pondicherry
|72.21
|Port Blair
|63.35
|Raipur
|73.84
|Ranchi
|74.01
|Shillong
|72.81
|Shimla
|73.53
|Srinagar
|77.66
|Trivandrum
|77.31
|Silvasa
|71.37
|Daman
|71.30
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.22
|Kolkata
|66.89
|Mumbai
|68.39
|Chennai
|67.73
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.27
|Aizwal
|61.53
|Amabala
|64.64
|Bangalore
|65.22
|Bhopal
|67.75
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.81
|Chandigarh
|62.27
|Deharadun
|64.59
|Gandhinagar
|69.14
|Gangtok
|65.90
|Guwahati
|66.93
|Hyderabad
|69.69
|Imphal
|62.28
|Itnagar
|61.54
|Jaipur
|68.67
|Jammu
|65.13
|Jullunder
|64.12
|Kohima
|62.55
|Lucknow
|64.43
|Panjim
|65.23
|Patna
|68.06
|Pondicherry
|66.24
|Port Blair
|60.24
|Raipur
|69.28
|Ranchi
|67.76
|Shillong
|63.96
|Shimla
|63.79
|Srinagar
|67.35
|Trivandrum
|69.61
|Silvasa
|64.90
|Daman
|64.83
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city