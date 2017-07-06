Petrol, diesel price on 6th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
(Source: Indian Oil)
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 11 paise and diesel by 17 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 6th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.19
|Kolkata
|66.23
|Mumbai
|74.41
|Chennai
|65.58
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.55
|Aizwal
|59.69
|Ambala
|62.78
|Bangalore
|64.35
|Bhopal
|69.73
|Bhubaneswar
|62.52
|Chandigarh
|63.36
|Dehradun
|68.01
|Gandhinagar
|64.88
|Gangtok
|66.25
|Guwahati
|65.94
|Hyderabad
|67.13
|Imphal
|61.64
|Itanagar
|59.76
|Jaipur
|65.88
|Jammu
|65.22
|Jullunder
|68.04
|Kohima
|61.92
|Lucknow
|66.61
|Panjim
|57.36
|Patna
|66.04
|Pondicherry
|61.90
|Port Blair
|54.65
|Raipur
|64.00
|Ranchi
|66.00
|Shillong
|62.69
|Shimla
|64.11
|Srinagar
|67.97
|Trivandrum
|67.04
|Silvasa
|61.65
|Daman
|61.58
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|
New Delhi
|53.61
|Kolkata
|55.90
|Mumbai
|58.93
|Chennai
|56.43
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|51.93
|Aizawl
|51.31
|Ambala
|53.49
|Bangalore
|54.52
|Bhopal
|59.97
|Bhubaneshwar
|57.82
|Chandigrah
|54.38
|Dehradun
|55.42
|Gandhinagar
|59.60
|Gangtok
|55.45
|Guwahati
|56.42
|Hyderabad
|58.39
|Imphal
|52.01
|Itanagar
|51.35
|Jaipur
|57.49
|Jammu
|54.78
|Jullunder
|53.81
|Kohima
|52.22
|Lucknow
|55.28
|Panjim
|55.91
|Patna
|57.07
|Pondicherry
|55.32
|Port Blair
|50.52
|Raipur
|58.14
|Ranchi
|56.88
|Shillong
|53.39
|Shimla
|53.96
|Srinagar
|57.06
|Trivandrum
|58.58
|Silvasa
|54.39
|Daman
|54.32
