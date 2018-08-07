हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 7th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 percent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. 

Petrol, diesel price on 7th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were raised in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th August 2018.

Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively while in Kolkata petrol prices were hiked by 11 paise. Diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively while in Kolkata diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise.

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 percent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. 

Oil markets started cautiously on Tuesday, as many traders in Asia were reluctant to take on new positions ahead of the introduction of US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. Spot Brent crude oil futures were at $73.74 per barrel at 0100 GMT on Tuesday, down 1 cent from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 8 cents at $68.93 barrel, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in June agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 77.06
Kolkata 80.00
Mumbai 84.50
Chennai 80.05

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.50
Kolkata 71.31
Mumbai 72.72
Chennai 72.35

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

Tags:
Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 7th August 2018diesel price on 7th August 2018Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close