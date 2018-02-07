Petrol, diesel price on 7th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.38
|Kolkata
|76.07
|Mumbai
|81.24
|Chennai
|76.12
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.23
|Aizwal
|69.36
|Ambala
|73.51
|Bangalore
|74.54
|Bhopal
|79.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.22
|Chandigarh
|70.57
|Dehradun
|75.35
|Gandhinagar
|72.97
|Gangtok
|76.35
|Guwahati
|75.43
|Hyderabad
|77.71
|Imphal
|71.52
|Itanagar
|69.43
|Jaipur
|76.35
|Jammu
|74.96
|Jullunder
|78.50
|Kohima
|71.87
|Lucknow
|74.85
|Panjim
|67.60
|Patna
|77.84
|Pondicherry
|72.21
|Port Blair
|63.35
|Raipur
|73.84
|Ranchi
|74.01
|Shillong
|72.81
|Shimla
|73.53
|Srinagar
|77.66
|Trivandrum
|77.31
|Silvasa
|71.37
|Daman
|71.30
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.22
|Kolkata
|66.89
|Mumbai
|68.39
|Chennai
|67.73
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.35
|Aizwal
|61.61
|Amabala
|64.72
|Bangalore
|65.30
|Bhopal
|67.83
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.90
|Chandigarh
|62.34
|Deharadun
|64.66
|Gandhinagar
|69.23
|Gangtok
|65.95
|Guwahati
|67.02
|Hyderabad
|69.77
|Imphal
|62.36
|Itnagar
|61.62
|Jaipur
|68.75
|Jammu
|65.21
|Jullunder
|64.20
|Kohima
|62.63
|Lucknow
|64.50
|Panjim
|65.32
|Patna
|68.17
|Pondicherry
|66.32
|Port Blair
|60.31
|Raipur
|69.37
|Ranchi
|67.85
|Shillong
|64.04
|Shimla
|63.87
|Srinagar
|67.43
|Trivandrum
|69.70
|Silvasa
|64.98
|Daman
|64.91
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city