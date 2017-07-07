Petrol, diesel price on 7th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 7th July 2017.
(Source: Indian Oil)
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 21 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.33
|Kolkata
|66.33
|Mumbai
|74.54
|Chennai
|65.72
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.68
|Aizwal
|59.82
|Ambala
|62.92
|Bangalore
|64.49
|Bhopal
|69.87
|Bhubaneswar
|62.65
|Chandigarh
|63.50
|Dehradun
|68.12
|Gandhinagar
|65.02
|Gangtok
|66.35
|Guwahati
|66.08
|Hyderabad
|67.27
|Imphal
|61.77
|Itanagar
|59.89
|Jaipur
|66.02
|Jammu
|65.35
|Jullunder
|68.18
|Kohima
|62.05
|Lucknow
|66.72
|Panjim
|57.48
|Patna
|66.17
|Pondicherry
|62.03
|Port Blair
|54.77
|Raipur
|64.13
|Ranchi
|66.11
|Shillong
|62.82
|Shimla
|64.24
|Srinagar
|68.11
|Trivandrum
|67.18
|Silvasa
|61.78
|Daman
|61.71
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|
New Delhi
|53.82
|Kolkata
|56.11
|Mumbai
|59.15
|Chennai
|56.65
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|52.12
|Aizawl
|51.51
|Ambala
|53.70
|Bangalore
|54.73
|Bhopal
|60.20
|Bhubaneshwar
|58.04
|Chandigrah
|54.59
|Dehradun
|55.64
|Gandhinagar
|59.82
|Gangtok
|55.65
|Guwahati
|56.63
|Hyderabad
|58.61
|Imphal
|52.21
|Itanagar
|51.55
|Jaipur
|57.70
|Jammu
|54.98
|Jullunder
|54.02
|Kohima
|52.42
|Lucknow
|55.45
|Panjim
|56.13
|Patna
|57.28
|Pondicherry
|55.53
|Port Blair
|50.71
|Raipur
|58.36
|Ranchi
|57.09
|Shillong
|53.59
|Shimla
|54.17
|Srinagar
|57.26
|Trivandrum
|58.80
|Silvasa
|54.60
|Daman
|54.53
