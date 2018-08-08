हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 percent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. 

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were unchanged in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th August 2018.

On Tuesday, Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively while in Kolkata petrol prices were hiked by 11 paise. Diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively while in Kolkata diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise.

Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 77 a litre mark for the first time in two months due to firming international rates. Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up. Rates have risen by Rs 0.90 a litre in case of petrol in nine days while diesel prices have risen by Rs 0.88 per litre.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday, supported by a report of rising U.S. crude inventories as well as the introduction of sanctions against Iran. Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.21 per barrel at 0012 GMT, up 4 cents from their last settlement.Brent crude oil futures were at $74.63 per barrel, down two cents after a 90 cent gain in the previous session, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

 

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 77.06
Kolkata 80.00
Mumbai 84.50
Chennai 80.05

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.50
Kolkata 71.31
Mumbai 72.72
Chennai 72.35

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

