Petrol, diesel price on 8th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa and diesel prices were reduced by 7 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th February 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.37
|Kolkata
|76.06
|Mumbai
|81.23
|Chennai
|76.11
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.22
|Aizwal
|69.36
|Ambala
|73.50
|Bangalore
|74.53
|Bhopal
|79.17
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.21
|Chandigarh
|70.56
|Dehradun
|75.34
|Gandhinagar
|72.96
|Gangtok
|76.35
|Guwahati
|75.42
|Hyderabad
|77.70
|Imphal
|71.51
|Itanagar
|69.42
|Jaipur
|76.34
|Jammu
|75.17
|Jullunder
|78.49
|Kohima
|71.86
|Lucknow
|74.84
|Panjim
|67.59
|Patna
|77.87
|Pondicherry
|72.20
|Port Blair
|63.34
|Raipur
|73.83
|Ranchi
|74.00
|Shillong
|72.80
|Shimla
|73.52
|Srinagar
|77.77
|Trivandrum
|77.30
|Silvasa
|71.36
|Daman
|71.29
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.15
|Kolkata
|66.82
|Mumbai
|68.31
|Chennai
|67.66
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.28
|Aizwal
|61.54
|Amabala
|64.65
|Bangalore
|65.23
|Bhopal
|67.76
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.82
|Chandigarh
|62.28
|Deharadun
|64.60
|Gandhinagar
|69.16
|Gangtok
|65.90
|Guwahati
|66.94
|Hyderabad
|69.70
|Imphal
|62.29
|Itnagar
|61.55
|Jaipur
|68.68
|Jammu
|65.34
|Jullunder
|64.13
|Kohima
|62.56
|Lucknow
|64.44
|Panjim
|65.24
|Patna
|68.19
|Pondicherry
|66.25
|Port Blair
|60.24
|Raipur
|69.29
|Ranchi
|67.77
|Shillong
|63.97
|Shimla
|63.80
|Srinagar
|67.47
|Trivandrum
|69.62
|Silvasa
|64.91
|Daman
|64.84
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city