Petrol, diesel price on 8th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa and diesel prices were reduced by 7 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th February 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 73.37 Kolkata 76.06 Mumbai 81.23 Chennai 76.11

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 69.22 Aizwal 69.36 Ambala 73.50 Bangalore 74.53 Bhopal 79.17 Bhubaneshwar 72.21 Chandigarh 70.56 Dehradun 75.34 Gandhinagar 72.96 Gangtok 76.35 Guwahati 75.42 Hyderabad 77.70 Imphal 71.51 Itanagar 69.42 Jaipur 76.34 Jammu 75.17 Jullunder 78.49 Kohima 71.86 Lucknow 74.84 Panjim 67.59 Patna 77.87 Pondicherry 72.20 Port Blair 63.34 Raipur 73.83 Ranchi 74.00 Shillong 72.80 Shimla 73.52 Srinagar 77.77 Trivandrum 77.30 Silvasa 71.36 Daman 71.29

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 64.15 Kolkata 66.82 Mumbai 68.31 Chennai 67.66

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 62.28 Aizwal 61.54 Amabala 64.65 Bangalore 65.23 Bhopal 67.76 Bhubaneshwar 68.82 Chandigarh 62.28 Deharadun 64.60 Gandhinagar 69.16 Gangtok 65.90 Guwahati 66.94 Hyderabad 69.70 Imphal 62.29 Itnagar 61.55 Jaipur 68.68 Jammu 65.34 Jullunder 64.13 Kohima 62.56 Lucknow 64.44 Panjim 65.24 Patna 68.19 Pondicherry 66.25 Port Blair 60.24 Raipur 69.29 Ranchi 67.77 Shillong 63.97 Shimla 63.80 Srinagar 67.47 Trivandrum 69.62 Silvasa 64.91 Daman 64.84

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city