Petrol, diesel price on 8th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 5 paise and diesel by 3 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th July 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 8th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th July 2017)

Metros Prices (Rs/litre) New Delhi 63.46 Kolkata 66.44 Mumbai 74.67 Chennai 65.86

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals

Agartala 59.80 Aizwal 59.94 Ambala 63.05 Bangalore 64.62 Bhopal 70.00 Bhubaneswar 62.78 Chandigarh 63.63 Dehradun 68.22 Gandhinagar 65.15 Gangtok 66.50 Guwahati 66.21 Hyderabad 67.41 Imphal 61.90 Itanagar 60.01 Jaipur 66.15 Jammu 65.48 Jullunder 68.32 Kohima 62.18 Lucknow 66.82 Panjim 57.60 Patna 66.30 Pondicherry 62.16 Port Blair 54.88 Raipur 64.26 Ranchi 66.21 Shillong 62.95 Shimla 64.37 Srinagar 68.23 Trivandrum 67.32 Silvasa 61.91 Daman 61.83

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities

Metros Prices (Rs/litre) New Delhi 54.06 Kolkata 56.35 Mumbai 59.41 Chennai 56.91

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals

Agartala 52.35 Aizawl 51.74 Ambala 53.94 Bangalore 54.97 Bhopal 60.46 Bhubaneshwar 58.30 Chandigrah 54.84 Dehradun 55.89 Gandhinagar 60.09 Gangtok 55.90 Guwahati 56.89 Hyderabad 58.87 Imphal 52.44 Itanagar 51.78 Jaipur 57.95 Jammu 55.22 Jullunder 54.25 Kohima 52.65 Lucknow 55.66 Panjim 56.38 Patna 57.52 Pondicherry 55.78 Port Blair 50.93 Raipur 58.62 Ranchi 57.34 Shillong 53.83 Shimla 54.40 Srinagar 57.50 Trivandrum 59.06 Silvasa 54.84 Daman 54.77

(Source: Indian Oil)

