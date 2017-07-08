Petrol, diesel price on 8th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price for 8th July 2017.
(Source: Indian Oil)
New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 5 paise and diesel by 3 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 8th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.46
|Kolkata
|66.44
|Mumbai
|74.67
|Chennai
|65.86
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.80
|Aizwal
|59.94
|Ambala
|63.05
|Bangalore
|64.62
|Bhopal
|70.00
|Bhubaneswar
|62.78
|Chandigarh
|63.63
|Dehradun
|68.22
|Gandhinagar
|65.15
|Gangtok
|66.50
|Guwahati
|66.21
|Hyderabad
|67.41
|Imphal
|61.90
|Itanagar
|60.01
|Jaipur
|66.15
|Jammu
|65.48
|Jullunder
|68.32
|Kohima
|62.18
|Lucknow
|66.82
|Panjim
|57.60
|Patna
|66.30
|Pondicherry
|62.16
|Port Blair
|54.88
|Raipur
|64.26
|Ranchi
|66.21
|Shillong
|62.95
|Shimla
|64.37
|Srinagar
|68.23
|Trivandrum
|67.32
|Silvasa
|61.91
|Daman
|61.83
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices (Rs/litre)
New Delhi
|54.06
|Kolkata
|56.35
|Mumbai
|59.41
|Chennai
|56.91
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|52.35
|Aizawl
|51.74
|Ambala
|53.94
|Bangalore
|54.97
|Bhopal
|60.46
|Bhubaneshwar
|58.30
|Chandigrah
|54.84
|Dehradun
|55.89
|Gandhinagar
|60.09
|Gangtok
|55.90
|Guwahati
|56.89
|Hyderabad
|58.87
|Imphal
|52.44
|Itanagar
|51.78
|Jaipur
|57.95
|Jammu
|55.22
|Jullunder
|54.25
|Kohima
|52.65
|Lucknow
|55.66
|Panjim
|56.38
|Patna
|57.52
|Pondicherry
|55.78
|Port Blair
|50.93
|Raipur
|58.62
|Ranchi
|57.34
|Shillong
|53.83
|Shimla
|54.40
|Srinagar
|57.50
|Trivandrum
|59.06
|Silvasa
|54.84
|Daman
|54.77
