Petrol, diesel price on 8th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol were unchanged while diesel prices were reduced by 5 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th March 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 72.39 Kolkata 75.12 Mumbai 80.26 Chennai 75.07

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 68.30 Aizwal 68.43 Ambala 72.53 Bangalore 73.53 Bhopal 78.18 Bhubaneshwar 71.24 Chandigarh 69.62 Dehradun 74.57 Gandhinagar 71.99 Gangtok 75.40 Guwahati 74.40 Hyderabad 76.66 Imphal 70.54 Itanagar 68.50 Jaipur 75.34 Jammu 74.22 Jullunder 77.48 Kohima 70.90 Lucknow 74.07 Panjim 66.68 Patna 77.70 Pondicherry 71.25 Port Blair 62.52 Raipur 72.86 Ranchi 73.23 Shillong 71.84 Shimla 72.55 Srinagar 76.82 Trivandrum 76.28 Silvasa 70.42 Daman 70.35

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 62.91 Kolkata 65.60 Mumbai 67.00 Chennai 66.33

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 61.08 Aizwal 60.35 Amabala 63.40 Bangalore 63.97 Bhopal 66.45 Bhubaneshwar 67.48 Chandigarh 61.07 Deharadun 63.54 Gandhinagar 67.82 Gangtok 64.70 Guwahati 65.63 Hyderabad 68.35 Imphal 61.07 Itnagar 60.36 Jaipur 67.38 Jammu 64.11 Jullunder 62.91 Kohima 61.35 Lucknow 63.38 Panjim 63.97 Patna 67.49 Pondicherry 64.98 Port Blair 59.12 Raipur 67.96 Ranchi 66.48 Shillong 62.74 Shimla 62.58 Srinagar 66.24 Trivandrum 68.30 Silvasa 63.66 Daman 63.60

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city