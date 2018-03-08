Petrol, diesel price on 8th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol were unchanged while diesel prices were reduced by 5 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.39
|Kolkata
|75.12
|Mumbai
|80.26
|Chennai
|75.07
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.30
|Aizwal
|68.43
|Ambala
|72.53
|Bangalore
|73.53
|Bhopal
|78.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.24
|Chandigarh
|69.62
|Dehradun
|74.57
|Gandhinagar
|71.99
|Gangtok
|75.40
|Guwahati
|74.40
|Hyderabad
|76.66
|Imphal
|70.54
|Itanagar
|68.50
|Jaipur
|75.34
|Jammu
|74.22
|Jullunder
|77.48
|Kohima
|70.90
|Lucknow
|74.07
|Panjim
|66.68
|Patna
|77.70
|Pondicherry
|71.25
|Port Blair
|62.52
|Raipur
|72.86
|Ranchi
|73.23
|Shillong
|71.84
|Shimla
|72.55
|Srinagar
|76.82
|Trivandrum
|76.28
|Silvasa
|70.42
|Daman
|70.35
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.91
|Kolkata
|65.60
|Mumbai
|67.00
|Chennai
|66.33
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.08
|Aizwal
|60.35
|Amabala
|63.40
|Bangalore
|63.97
|Bhopal
|66.45
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.48
|Chandigarh
|61.07
|Deharadun
|63.54
|Gandhinagar
|67.82
|Gangtok
|64.70
|Guwahati
|65.63
|Hyderabad
|68.35
|Imphal
|61.07
|Itnagar
|60.36
|Jaipur
|67.38
|Jammu
|64.11
|Jullunder
|62.91
|Kohima
|61.35
|Lucknow
|63.38
|Panjim
|63.97
|Patna
|67.49
|Pondicherry
|64.98
|Port Blair
|59.12
|Raipur
|67.96
|Ranchi
|66.48
|Shillong
|62.74
|Shimla
|62.58
|Srinagar
|66.24
|Trivandrum
|68.30
|Silvasa
|63.66
|Daman
|63.60
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city