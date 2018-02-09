Petrol, diesel price on 9th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise and diesel prices were slashed by 4 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.35
|Kolkata
|76.04
|Mumbai
|81.21
|Chennai
|76.08
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.20
|Aizwal
|69.34
|Ambala
|73.48
|Bangalore
|74.51
|Bhopal
|79.15
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.19
|Chandigarh
|70.54
|Dehradun
|75.32
|Gandhinagar
|72.94
|Gangtok
|76.35
|Guwahati
|75.40
|Hyderabad
|77.68
|Imphal
|71.49
|Itanagar
|69.40
|Jaipur
|76.32
|Jammu
|75.15
|Jullunder
|78.46
|Kohima
|71.84
|Lucknow
|74.82
|Panjim
|67.57
|Patna
|77.86
|Pondicherry
|72.18
|Port Blair
|63.32
|Raipur
|73.81
|Ranchi
|73.99
|Shillong
|72.78
|Shimla
|73.50
|Srinagar
|77.75
|Trivandrum
|77.28
|Silvasa
|71.34
|Daman
|71.27
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.11
|Kolkata
|66.78
|Mumbai
|68.27
|Chennai
|67.62
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.25
|Aizwal
|61.50
|Amabala
|64.61
|Bangalore
|65.19
|Bhopal
|67.72
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.78
|Chandigarh
|62.24
|Deharadun
|64.56
|Gandhinagar
|69.11
|Gangtok
|65.85
|Guwahati
|66.90
|Hyderabad
|69.65
|Imphal
|62.25
|Itnagar
|61.52
|Jaipur
|68.63
|Jammu
|65.30
|Jullunder
|64.09
|Kohima
|62.52
|Lucknow
|64.40
|Panjim
|65.20
|Patna
|68.18
|Pondicherry
|66.21
|Port Blair
|60.21
|Raipur
|69.25
|Ranchi
|67.73
|Shillong
|63.93
|Shimla
|63.76
|Srinagar
|67.43
|Trivandrum
|69.58
|Silvasa
|64.87
|Daman
|64.80
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city