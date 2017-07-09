Petrol, diesel price on 9th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 9th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.
Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th July 2017)
|Cities
|Prices
|New Delhi
|63.65
|Mumbai
|74.86
|Kolkata
|66.58
|Chennai
|66.05
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.98
|Aizwal
|60.12
|Ambala
|63.23
|Bangalore
|64.81
|Bhopal
|70.20
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.96
|Chandigarh
|63.82
|Dehradun
|68.37
|Gandhinagar
|63.35
|Gangtok
|66.70
|Guwahati
|66.41
|Hyderabad
|67.61
|Imphal
|62.08
|Itanagar
|60.19
|Jaipur
|66.34
|Jammu
|65.66
|Jullunder
|68.51
|Kohima
|62.36
|Lucknow
|66.97
|Panjim
|57.77
|Patna
|66.49
|Pondicherry
|62.34
|Port Blair
|55.03
|Raipur
|64.44
|Ranchi
|66.36
|Shillong
|63.13
|Shimla
|64.56
|Srinagar
|68.41
|Trivandrum
|67.51
|Silvasa
|62.09
|Daman
|62.01
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|Prices
|New Delhi
|54.32
|Mumbai
|59.69
|Kolkata
|56.61
|Chennai
|57.19
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|52.61
|Aizwal
|51.99
|Ambala
|54.20
|Bangalore
|55.24
|Bhopal
|60.74
|Bhubaneshwar
|58.58
|Chandigarh
|55.10
|Dehradun
|56.16
|Gandhinagar
|60.39
|Gangtok
|56.15
|Guwahati
|57.17
|Hyderabad
|59.16
|Imphal
|52.70
|Itanagar
|52.04
|Jaipur
|58.23
|Jammu
|55.48
|Jullunder
|54.51
|Kohima
|52.91
|Lucknow
|55.88
|Panjim
|56.66
|Patna
|57.79
|Pondicherry
|56.04
|Port Blair
|51.17
|Raipur
|58.90
|Ranchi
|57.62
|Shillong
|54.09
|Shimla
|54.67
|Srinagar
|57.76
|Trivandrum
|59.34
|Silvasa
|55.10
|Daman
|55.03
(Source: Indian Oil)