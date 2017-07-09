close
﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 11:52
Petrol, diesel price on 9th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 9th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th July 2017)

Cities Prices
New Delhi 63.65
Mumbai 74.86
Kolkata 66.58
Chennai 66.05

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals

Agartala 59.98
Aizwal 60.12
Ambala 63.23
Bangalore 64.81
Bhopal 70.20
Bhubaneshwar 62.96
Chandigarh 63.82
Dehradun 68.37
Gandhinagar 63.35
Gangtok 66.70
Guwahati 66.41
Hyderabad 67.61
Imphal 62.08
Itanagar 60.19
Jaipur 66.34
Jammu 65.66
Jullunder 68.51
Kohima 62.36
Lucknow 66.97
Panjim 57.77
Patna 66.49
Pondicherry 62.34
Port Blair 55.03
Raipur 64.44
Ranchi 66.36
Shillong  63.13
Shimla 64.56
Srinagar 68.41
Trivandrum 67.51
Silvasa 62.09
Daman 62.01

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities

Cities Prices
New Delhi 54.32
Mumbai 59.69
Kolkata 56.61
Chennai 57.19

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals

Agartala 52.61
Aizwal 51.99
Ambala 54.20
Bangalore 55.24
Bhopal 60.74
Bhubaneshwar 58.58
Chandigarh 55.10
Dehradun 56.16
Gandhinagar 60.39
Gangtok 56.15
Guwahati 57.17
Hyderabad 59.16
Imphal  52.70
Itanagar 52.04
Jaipur 58.23
Jammu 55.48
Jullunder 54.51
Kohima 52.91
Lucknow 55.88
Panjim 56.66
Patna 57.79
Pondicherry 56.04
Port Blair 51.17
Raipur 58.90
Ranchi 57.62
Shillong 54.09
Shimla 54.67
Srinagar 57.76
Trivandrum 59.34
Silvasa 55.10
Daman 55.03

(Source: Indian Oil)

