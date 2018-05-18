Petrol, diesel price on 18th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 29 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|75.61
|Kolkata
|78.29
|Mumbai
|83.45
|Chennai
|78.46
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|71.41
|Aizwal
|71.53
|Ambala
|75.73
|Bangalore
|76.83
|Bhopal
|81.19
|Bhubaneshwar
|74.44
|Chandigarh
|72.72
|Dehradun
|77.12
|Gandhinagar
|74.93
|Gangtok
|78.65
|Guwahati
|77.72
|Hyderabad
|80.09
|Imphal
|73.71
|Itanagar
|71.55
|Jaipur
|78.34
|Jammu
|77.36
|Jullunder
|80.84
|Kohima
|74.09
|Lucknow
|76.60
|Panjim
|69.67
|Patna
|81.10
|Pondicherry
|74.43
|Port Blair
|65.21
|Raipur
|76.03
|Ranchi
|75.76
|Shillong
|75.01
|Shimla
|75.79
|Srinagar
|80.05
|Trivandrum
|79.69
|Silvasa
|73.56
|Daman
|73.49
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|67.08
|Kolkata
|69.63
|Mumbai
|71.42
|Chennai
|70.80
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.20
|Aizwal
|64.41
|Amabala
|67.59
|Bangalore
|68.23
|Bhopal
|70.60
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.90
|Chandigarh
|65.14
|Deharadun
|67.40
|Gandhinagar
|72.09
|Gangtok
|68.85
|Guwahati
|70.01
|Hyderabad
|72.91
|Imphal
|65.16
|Itnagar
|64.39
|Jaipur
|71.46
|Jammu
|68.25
|Jullunder
|67.05
|Kohima
|65.46
|Lucknow
|67.23
|Panjim
|68.26
|Patna
|71.74
|Pondicherry
|69.31
|Port Blair
|62.90
|Raipur
|72.43
|Ranchi
|70.83
|Shillong
|66.89
|Shimla
|66.73
|Srinagar
|70.47
|Trivandrum
|72.82
|Silvasa
|67.89
|Daman
|67.82
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city