Petrol, diesel price on 28th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 11 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|78.27
|Kolkata
|80.91
|Mumbai
|86.08
|Chennai
|81.26
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|73.92
|Aizwal
|74.04
|Ambala
|78.37
|Bangalore
|79.55
|Bhopal
|83.90
|Bhubaneshwar
|77.07
|Chandigarh
|75.27
|Dehradun
|79.21
|Gandhinagar
|77.56
|Gangtok
|81.25
|Guwahati
|80.49
|Hyderabad
|82.91
|Imphal
|76.32
|Itanagar
|74.06
|Jaipur
|81.05
|Jammu
|79.95
|Jullunder
|83.53
|Kohima
|76.69
|Lucknow
|78.69
|Panjim
|72.13
|Patna
|83.74
|Pondicherry
|77.01
|Port Blair
|67.42
|Raipur
|78.64
|Ranchi
|77.85
|Shillong
|77.62
|Shimla
|78.42
|Srinagar
|82.64
|Trivandrum
|82.45
|Silvasa
|76.12
|Daman
|76.05
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.17
|Kolkata
|71.72
|Mumbai
|73.64
|Chennai
|73.03
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.23
|Aizwal
|66.41
|Amabala
|69.69
|Bangalore
|70.36
|Bhopal
|72.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|74.15
|Chandigarh
|67.17
|Deharadun
|69.51
|Gandhinagar
|74.34
|Gangtok
|70.90
|Guwahati
|72.22
|Hyderabad
|75.18
|Imphal
|67.21
|Itnagar
|66.40
|Jaipur
|73.64
|Jammu
|70.33
|Jullunder
|69.06
|Kohima
|67.50
|Lucknow
|69.33
|Panjim
|70.40
|Patna
|73.87
|Pondicherry
|71.44
|Port Blair
|64.80
|Raipur
|74.67
|Ranchi
|73.02
|Shillong
|68.97
|Shimla
|68.79
|Srinagar
|72.55
|Trivandrum
|75.05
|Silvasa
|69.99
|Daman
|69.92
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city