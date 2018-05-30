Petrol, diesel price on 30th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 60 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 56 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th May 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 78.43 Kolkata 81.06 Mumbai 86.24 Chennai 81.43

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 74.07 Aizwal 74.19 Ambala 78.53 Bangalore 79.71 Bhopal 84.06 Bhubaneshwar 77.23 Chandigarh 75.43 Dehradun 79.34 Gandhinagar 77.72 Gangtok 81.45 Guwahati 80.66 Hyderabad 83.08 Imphal 76.48 Itanagar 74.21 Jaipur 81.22 Jammu 80.10 Jullunder 83.70 Kohima 76.85 Lucknow 78.82 Panjim 72.28 Patna 83.89 Pondicherry 77.17 Port Blair 67.55 Raipur 78.80 Ranchi 77.98 Shillong 77.77 Shimla 78.58 Srinagar 82.80 Trivandrum 82.62 Silvasa 76.27 Daman 76.20

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.31 Kolkata 71.86 Mumbai 73.79 Chennai 73.18

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 67.37 Aizwal 66.55 Amabala 69.83 Bangalore 70.50 Bhopal 72.95 Bhubaneshwar 74.30 Chandigarh 67.31 Deharadun 69.65 Gandhinagar 74.49 Gangtok 71.00 Guwahati 72.37 Hyderabad 75.34 Imphal 67.35 Itnagar 66.54 Jaipur 73.79 Jammu 70.47 Jullunder 69.20 Kohima 67.64 Lucknow 69.47 Panjim 70.55 Patna 74.01 Pondicherry 71.59 Port Blair 64.93 Raipur 74.82 Ranchi 73.16 Shillong 69.10 Shimla 68.93 Srinagar 72.69 Trivandrum 75.20 Silvasa 70.13 Daman 70.06

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city