Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 8th June 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 21 paise and diesel prices by 15 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th June 2018.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 77.42
Kolkata 77.42
Mumbai 85.24
Chennai 80.37

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 73.11
Aizwal 73.24
Ambala 77.53
Bangalore 78.68
Bhopal 83.03
Bhubaneshwar 76.23
Chandigarh 74.46
Dehradun 78.54
Gandhinagar 76.72
Gangtok 80.45
Guwahati 79.60
Hyderabad 82.01
Imphal 75.49
Itanagar 73.26
Jaipur 80.18
Jammu 79.12
Jullunder 82.66
Kohima 75.86
Lucknow 78.02
Panjim 71.35
Patna 82.89
Pondicherry 76.19
Port Blair 66.71
Raipur 77.81
Ranchi 77.18
Shillong 76.78
Shimla 77.58
Srinagar 81.81
Trivandrum 80.55
Silvasa 75.30
Daman 75.23

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.58
Kolkata 71.13
Mumbai 73.02
Chennai 72.40

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

 

Agartala 66.66
Aizwal 65.85
Amabala 69.09
Bangalore 69.76
Bhopal 72.18
Bhubaneshwar 73.52
Chandigarh 66.60
Deharadun 68.91
Gandhinagar 73.71
Gangtok 70.30
Guwahati 71.60
Hyderabad 74.54
Imphal 66.64
Itnagar 65.83
Jaipur 73.03
Jammu 69.74
Jullunder 68.48
Kohima 66.92
Lucknow 68.74
Panjim 69.80
Patna 73.27
Pondicherry 70.84
Port Blair 64.27
Raipur 74.04
Ranchi 72.40
Shillong 68.38
Shimla 68.21
Srinagar 71.96
Trivandrum 73.40
Silvasa 69.40
Daman 69.33

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

