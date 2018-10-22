हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel price

Petrol, diesel prices further dips in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices witnessed a further price cut on Monday morning.

Petrol, diesel prices further dips in Delhi and Mumbai

NEW DELHI /MUMBAI: Fuel prices witnessed a further price cut on Monday morning.

After a decrease of Rs 0.30, petrol was being sold for Rs 81.44 per litre in Delhi and Rs 86.91 per litre in Mumbai.

Diesel price stood at Rs 74.92 per litre after a cut of 27 paisa. In Mumbai, diesel price stood at Rs 78.54 per litre following a decrease of 28 paisa.

In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 84.64 and diesel Rs 79.22. In Kolkata, petrol was being sold at Rs 83.29 while diesel at Rs 76.77.

The downturn in prices comes on the back of multiple factors such as lower international crude oil cost and a strengthened rupee against the US dollar.

In Delhi, all 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units will remain shut from 6 am on Monday till 5 am on Tuesday in protest against Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government`s refusal to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol in the national capital.

On October 4, the central government slashed fuel prices by Rs. 2.50 after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. The decision was backed by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, which reduced local sales tax or the VAT.

