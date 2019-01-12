हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fuel Prices

Petrol, diesel prices jump for 3rd consecutive day, here's the latest rates

The prices of petrol and diesel increased for the third consecutive day on Saturday despite the fact that global oil prices fell plunged about 2% on Friday.

Petrol, diesel prices jump for 3rd consecutive day, here&#039;s the latest rates

NEW DELHI: The prices of petrol and diesel increased for the third consecutive day on Saturday despite the fact that global oil prices fell plunged about 2% on Friday.

In Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol is now Rs 69.26 after an increase of 19 paise over Friday's rates; while diesel is retailing at Rs 63.10 per litre after an increase of 29 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at around Rs 75 a litre while diesel price has crossed the Rs 66 per litre. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 71.39 whereas diesel rates have been increased to Rs 64.87 per litre.

The highest diesel price was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs 68.57/litre followed by Bhubaneshwar (Rs 67.72/litre) and Trivandrum (Rs 67.58/litre). 
In Bengaluru, the price of one litre of diesel is Rs 65. 

Fuel prices had touched its peak in India on October 4. It is to be noted that India is the third-largest importer of crude oil in the world. The fuel prices in India started stabilising after global crude oil prices went down aorund 30% due to excess global production. But it is feared that petrol and diesel prices may keep on increasing in the near future as OPEC-led nations have now decided to cut down oil production again.

Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer in the world, recently announced that it will cut production to the tune of 8,00,000 barrels per day.

Tags:
Fuel Pricespetrol diesel pricePetrol diesel pricespetrol diesel price Delhi

Must Watch