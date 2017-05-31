close
Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.23 a litre, diesel by 89 paise a litre

Petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.23 a litre and diesel by 89 paise per litre on Wednesday. 

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 22:47
Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.23 a litre, diesel by 89 paise a litre

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.23 a litre and diesel by 89 paise per litre on Wednesday. 

The increase in price, effective midnight tonight, comes on the back of a Rs 2.16 per litre cut in petrol and Rs 2.10 a litre reduction in diesel prices effected from May 16.

Petrol price in Delhi will cost Rs 66.91 per litre from tomorrow as against Rs 65.32 a litre currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 5.94, as compared to Rs 54.90 at present.

Announcing the price hike, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer, said the rates have been hiked excluding local state levies or VAT and actual increase will be higher depending on tax rate.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant decrease in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.

The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate will continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes, it said. 

With PTI Inputs

