Petrol price touches new low in 2018 in Delhi at Rs 69.74 per litre

The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed another dip on Thursday, days after the prices of fuel touched a new low in the national capital.

The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 69.74 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 75.36 per litre, both a cut of 5 paise, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

The diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 63.76 per litre and its price in Mumbai was Rs 66.72 per litre, a decrease by 7 paise each.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 71.84 per litre and its price in the southern metropolitan city of Chennai was reduced to Rs 72.36 per litre, again both a cut of 5 paise.

Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 65.51 per litre, a cut of 8 paise and its price in Chennai was Rs 67.31 per litre, a slash of 8 paise.

On Wednesday, the petrol price in Delhi settled at Rs 69.79 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 75.41 per litre.

Delhi diesel price was cut to Rs 63.83 per litre and its Mumbai price was Rs 66.79 per litre.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 71.89 per litre and its price in Chennai was reduced to Rs 72.41 per litre. Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 65.59 per litre and its price in Chennai was Rs 67.38 per litre.

The decline in domestic fuel prices comes amid the recent fall in global crude oil prices.

As per the country`s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.