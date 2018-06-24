हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol prices drop by 14 paise on fourth consecutive day, Diesel prices dip by 7 Paise in Delhi

For a fourth consecutive day, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut petrol prices on Sunday. The petrol price now stands at Rs 75.79 in New Delhi, Rs 78.47 in Kolkata, Rs 83.44 in Mumbai and Rs 78.65 in Chennai, as shared by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on its website. 

Petrol prices drop by 14 paise on fourth consecutive day, Diesel prices dip by 7 Paise in Delhi

New Delhi: For a fourth consecutive day, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut petrol prices on Sunday. The petrol price now stands at Rs 75.79 in New Delhi, Rs 78.47 in Kolkata, Rs 83.44 in Mumbai and Rs 78.65 in Chennai, as shared by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on its website. 

Petrol rates also went down in other states as well.

The revised prices for diesel are Rs 67.54 for Delhi, Rs 70.09 for Kolkata, Rs 71.76 for Mumbai and Rs 71.29 for Chennai.

Transport fuel prices have largely been on the downside since May 30, although with a nominal decline on a daily basis.

Petrol and diesel prices have been cut on a regular basis. In last seven days, petrol prices dropped by Re 0.56 and by Re 0.99 in two weeks in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices also dropped by Re 0.24 in past one week, and by Rs. 0.56 in two weeks.

Fuel prices in the country are largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downward trajectory for nearly a month now. The brent crude oil is currently priced around $74 per barrel, down from nearly $80 a barrel a month ago.

With agency inputs

Tags:
Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 23rd May 2018diesel price on 23rd May 2018Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close