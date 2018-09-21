हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel price

Petrol prices up again; Diesel remains stagnant

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Amid states' demand for Centre's intervention to curb the rising fuel prices, petrol prices once again witnessed a surge on Friday.

In the national capital, petrol prices shot up by another Rs 0.10, to stand at Rs.82.32 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol went by Rs 0.9 and was being sold at Rs 89.69 per litre. 

Diesel prices, however, remained unchanged for the second day in a row.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.32
Kolkata 84.16
Mumbai 89.69
Chennai 85:58

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 73.87
Kolkata 75.72
Mumbai 78.42
Chennai 78.10

Source: IOCL website

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products.  

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or Value Added Tax (VAT).

A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August. 

