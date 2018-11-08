Petrol prices witness dip again, costs Rs 78.21 in Delhi

Fuel prices witnessed a cutback on Thursday, after remaining stagnant on two days. The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 78.21 per litre a decrease of 21 paise and that in Mumbai to Rs 83.72 per litre, a decrease of 20 paise.

The diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 72.89 per litre, a decrease of 18 paise and that in Mumbai Rs 76.38 per litre, a decrease by 19 paise.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 80.13 while that of diesel was at Rs 74.75. In Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 81.24 and that of diesel was Rs 77.05.

The prices in fuel have seen a steady decline in the last few weeks. The rates, however, remain far higher than what the common man is used to paying and the government has repeatedly blamed international factors.

The price of petrol in Delhi on Wednesday Rs 78.42 per litre and that in Mumbai was Rs 83.92 per litre.