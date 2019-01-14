हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
fuel price hike

Petrol touches Rs 70-mark for the first time in 2019 after marginal hike

With the latest hike, the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital stand at Rs 70.13 per litre and Rs 64.18 per litre, respectively.

Petrol touches Rs 70-mark for the first time in 2019 after marginal hike
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The prices of petrol and diesel on Monday witnessed a marginal rise of 38 paise per litre and 49 paise litre, respectively. With the latest hike, the prices of petrol and diesel int he national capital stand at Rs 70.13 per litre and Rs 64.18 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 75.77, with an increase of 38 paise per litre. The price of diesel in the Maharashtra capital is Rs 67.18 per litre, following a rise of 52 paise.

This is for the first time that fuel prices touched the Rs 70-mark in the national capital in 2019.

Fuel prices had touched its peak in India on October 4. It is to be noted that India is the third-largest importer of crude oil in the world. The fuel prices in India started stabilising after global crude oil prices went down around 30% due to excess global production.

But it is feared that petrol and diesel prices may keep on increasing in the near future as OPEC-led nations have now decided to cut down oil production again.

Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer in the world, recently announced that it will cut production to the tune of 8,00,000 barrels per day.

Tags:
fuel price hikeFuel pricepetrol priceDiesel price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close